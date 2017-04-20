Ideas From The CBC

Tuesday, April 25 at 2:00 pm

THE RISE OF THE ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT: Where do we go from here?

"It is a deep tragedy, bordering on calamity, that we have come to this point," says Robert Reich of the Trump presidency. In a lecture at the University of British Columbia, followed by an interview with Paul Kennedy, the former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at University of California at Berkeley details how understanding the circumstances that led to the election of Donald Trump can serve as the basis for the evolution of a new democratic political sensibility.