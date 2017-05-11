Wednesday, May 17 at 2:00 pm

The Big Stick: A Conversation with Dr. Eliot Cohen about the Use of Force

Theodore Roosevelt once famously said, "Speak softly and carry a big stick," in reference to his stance on foreign policy. Today, many Americans - wary of waging another war and maintaining a military presence abroad - question this approach.

But given the threats posed in today’s increasingly dangerous and nuclearized world, can the US afford to shy away from hard power? Can diplomacy be divorced from military power? Would deploying forces and strengthening our naval or military presence to thwart Russian hostilities, irrational regimes and China’s transgressions in the South China Sea serve to weaken America’s interests and security?

Dr. Eliot Cohen, a former senior advisor to George W. Bush, professor at Johns Hopkins University and renowned political commentator, will make the case that hard power remains essential for American foreign policy. Sharing insights from his recent book, "The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force," Dr. Cohen will provide a nuanced argument for the use of force in the service of American security and ideals.

This program is co-organized by Johns Hopkins SAIS San Francisco Club and World Affairs. SAIS alumni are invited to attend a private pre-program reception and book signing with Dr. Cohen from 5:30 – 6:30 PM. Please use your SAIS Alumni promo code to register. The World Affairs program will begin at 6:30 PM.

SPEAKER:

Eliot Cohen

Robert E. Osgood Professor, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University

MODERATOR:

Stephen Krasner

Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and the Hoover Institution, Stanford University; and Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences at the School of Humanities and Sciences, Stanford University

To listen to the audio “The Big Stick: A Conversation with Dr. Eliot Cohen about the Use of Force” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.