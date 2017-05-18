City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, May 25 at 2:00 pm

Roxane Gay

In Conversation with Anna Sale

Roxane Gay’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Best American Mystery Stories 2014, Best American Short Stories 2012, A Public Space, McSweeney’s, Tin House, Oxford American, American Short Fiction, The New York Times Book Review, Bookforum, Time, The Los Angeles Times, The Nation, The Rumpus, Salon, and many others. She is an associate professor of English at Purdue University, contributing op-ed writer at The New York Times, founder of Tiny Hardcore Press, essays editor for The Rumpus, and co-editor of PANK, a nonprofit literary arts collective. She is also the author of the books Ayiti, An Untamed State, and Bad Feminist. Her forthcoming publications include Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, a sharp, honest memoir about food, weight, self-image and learning how to feed your hunger while taking care of yourself, and the short story collection, Difficult Women, slated to be released in January.

Anna Sale is the host and managing editor of Death, Sex & Money, WNYC’s interview show about the big questions and hard choices that are often left out of polite conversation. Death, Sex & Money was named the number one podcast of 2015 by New York Magazine and is an iTunes Editors’ Choice podcast. Before developing Death, Sex & Money, Anna covered politics for years, including the 2013 New York City mayoral race, the 2012 presidential campaign, and the statehouse beat in Connecticut and West Virginia. She has contributed to Fresh Air with Terry Gross, This American Life, NPR News, Marketplace, Studio 360, PBS Newshour, and Slate.

Source: www.cityarts.net/event/roxane-gay/