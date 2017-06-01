Wednesday, June 7 at 2:00 pm

Asia's Rise and America's Decline: From Obama to Trump and Beyond

Is American influence in Asia and around the world set to decline? In the years following the global financial crisis, the US has increasingly ceded its leadership in the world, while China has rushed in to fill the gap left behind. Based on the inward-looking economic nationalism of the Trump administration, some say this trend is poised to accelerate.

Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs columnist for the Financial Times, terms this phenomenon “Easternization” - the tectonic shift of the world’s center of gravity from West to East, and from the US to China. Though obscured by the headlines of the day, in the not-so-distant future we may come to view this, as Rachman does, as the momentous transformation of the young century.

How is the growing wealth of Asian nations transforming the international balance of power? Will Trump’s temperament lead to war or peace with Asian nations? After striving for years to be a part of Europe, is Russia now returning to its Asian roots? How would a shift to the East shape all of our lives?

This event is co-organized with the Mechanics Institute.

SPEAKER:

Gideon Rachman

Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times

MODERATOR:

Carla Thorson

Senior Vice President, Programs, World Affairs

To listen to the audio “Asia's Rise and America's Decline: From Obama to Trump and Beyond” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.