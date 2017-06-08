City Arts & Lectures

Monday, June 12 at 2:00 pm

Alec Baldwin

In Conversation with Steven Winn

Alec Baldwin holds the record for most appearances as a host on Saturday Night Live, with sixteen host dates since 1990. This past fall he returned to play Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, providing much needed humor in a highly contested and bitter election. Baldwin has appeared in over forty films, including Beetle Juice, Working Girl, The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Malice, The Juror, and The Departed, among many others. On television Baldwin starred as Jack Donaghy on Tina Fey’s irreverent series 30 Rock—for which he won two Emmys, three Golden Globes, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has also been nominated for an Oscar and a Tony Award and is the author of the New York Times bestseller A Promise to Ourselves. His new book is Neverthless: A Memoir.

He also hosts the NY Philharmonic concerts each week on Maine Public Classical.

Source: http://www.cityarts.net/event/alec-baldwin-2/