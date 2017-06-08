Wednesday, June 14 at 2:00 pm

Fake News: A Real Problem?

According to recent studies by Pew Research, consumers are now just as likely to get their news from social media as from traditional news websites. And while some Americans are confident in their abilities to detect "fake news," two-thirds feel some confusion about navigating the facts in current issues and events.

What obligations do government and media have to filter fake news, and what steps have already been taken to prevent these stories from gaining undue attention? What is the future of journalism in this post-facts era? How can we know what is credible and what is not?

Joaquin Alvarado, CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting, will share his thoughts about reporting in a time when our country is being confronted by an unprecedented assault on basic facts.

SPEAKERS:

Joaquin Alvarado

CEO, Center for Investigative Reporting

Janine Zacharia

Former Jerusalem Bureau Chief and Middle East Correspondent, The Washington Post

MODERATOR:

Edward Wasserman

Dean, Graduate School of Journalism, University of California, Berkeley

To listen to the audio “Fake News: A Real Problem?” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.