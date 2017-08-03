Climate One

Monday, August 7 at 2:00 pm

Is Climate Denial Destroying Our Planet?

The scientific consensus is that human activity is cooking the planet. Yet, many people persist in believing that climate change is a hoax. Vilifying others for not agreeing with us doesn’t help. Nor does getting into heated arguments with family members. Can better communication – and maybe a dash of humor - help us find common ground and move on to solutions? Join us for a fun and informative look at manufactured doubt and genuine skepticism.