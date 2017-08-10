Monday, August 14 at 2:00 pm

Al Gore And An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

In 2006, Al Gore brought his climate change slide show to the American public in the Academy Award winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” Back then, Gore warned of an increasing “planetary emergency” if global warming continued unchecked, including rising sea levels, coastal flooding, and nations of climate refugees.

While some of those predictions have, regrettably, come true – such as Hurricane Sandy flooding the World Trade Center site in 2012 – this year’s follow-up to the film offers less doom and gloom, more concrete solutions -- and a glimmer of hope.

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” documents the former vice president as he continues his tireless fight to spread global awareness of the problem. The film’s directors, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, went behind the scenes with Gore, adopting a “fly on the wall” approach. They shadowed him from his Nashville home, a working farm, to visits with refugees from the typhoon-devastated island of Tacloban in the Philippines, to the 2015 Paris climate summit.

Gore and the filmmakers joined Greg Dalton and a rapt Climate One audience to discuss the making of the film and the path forward that it offers for the climate movement.

To listen to the audio “Al Gore And An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power” on Climate One Radio online, please click HERE.