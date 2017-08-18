Truth Politics And Power With Neal Conan

Tuesday, August 22 at 2:00 pm

North Korea Update

After the recent exchange of threats between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, host Neal Conan updates earlier edition of Truth Politics and Power on the crisis in North East Asia. Fresh interviews with Ambassador Chris Hill, a former North Korea negotiator, and Michele Flournoy, a senior official in the Pentagon during the Obama Administration on how the diplomatic and military situations has changed after North Korea’s tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles and the unanimous approval of new sanctions by the United Nations. We also hear historian Sheila Miyoshi Jager on the 70-year struggle between the two Koreas and how the US found itself in a nuclear standoff with an impoverished cold war relic.

Guests:

Christopher Hill, former Ambassador to South Korea, former Ambassador to Iraq, former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Now Dean of Korbel School of International Studies at Denver University, author of “Outpost: Life on the frontiers of American Diplomacy” On February 14, 2005, Hill was named as the Head of the U.S. delegation to the six-party talks aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis. Hill is author of the book "Outpost: A Diplomat at Work"

Michèlle Flournoy is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). She served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from February 2009 to February 2012.

Sheila Miyoshi Jager earned her PhD in anthropology from the University of Chicago. She has written extensively on modern and contemporary Korean politics and history and is the author of Brothers At War: The Unending Conflict in Korea and two previous books on Korea and East Asia. She is a professor of East Asian Studies at Oberlin College in Ohio.

