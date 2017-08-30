Climate One

Tuesday, September 5 at 2:00 pm

Aligning Profits With The Planet

It is possible to protect profits and the planet. Despite claims that a win for the environment is a loss for the economy, corporations are finding innovative ways to have it both ways. They are quickly realizing that protecting watersheds and ecosystems can also protect their business.

Companies in many sectors are also realizing the changing climate means they need to pay closer attention to the relationship between natural capital and financial capital. Investors are making money investing in habitat restoration done to offset environmental impacts of mining and other industrial activity.

Join us for a conversation with Gretchen Daily, Adam Davis and Barbara Grady about how business and trees can play nice.

Speakers:

Gretchen Daily

Professor of Environmental Science, Stanford

Adam Davis

Managing Partner, Ecosystem Investment Partners

Barbara Grady

Senior Writer, GreenBiz.com

