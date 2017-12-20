BBC Documentary Special – Part One

Wednesday, December 27 at 2:00 pm

BBC Two-Part Special: America - Laboratory of Democracy PART 1

America has the world’s oldest continuously operating democracy. Its political institutions have long been a model for democrats everywhere. Yet, American democracy is also troubled. In this two-part series, Gary Gerstle, award-winning professor of American history at Cambridge University, crisscrosses the U.S. to talk with Republicans and Democrats, experts and activists, journalists and citizens, about the state of democracy in America. He takes a penetrating look at his nation’s democracy and the reasons behind the crisis that besets it today.

Part 1 examines the framing of the US Constitution and ‘Money - the Lifeblood of American Democracy.”

Source: www.bbc.co.uk