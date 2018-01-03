City Arts & Lectures

Wednesday, January 3 at 2:00 pm

Tom Hanks

In Conversation with Dave Eggers

One of the most respected actors and filmmakers of our time, Tom Hanks is an avid reader, and now a published author too. Uncommon Type, a collection of seventeen wonderful short stories all revolving around typewriters, features intelligent, heart-warming, and surprising characters and tales. Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the product of public education, Hanks is a staunch advocate for community colleges, crediting the two years he spent at Chabot College with enabling his future acting and writing career. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. Uncommon Type is his first collection of fiction.

