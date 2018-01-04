Tuesday, January 9 at 2:00 pm

Reza Aslan: Understanding God

Who is God? According to Reza Aslan, our desire to humanize God is hardwired in our brains, making it a central feature of nearly every religious tradition. Regardless of our actions or beliefs, Aslan says the majority of us consider God to be a divine version of ourselves. We bestow upon God not just all that is good in human nature but also our greed, bigotry and violence. All these qualities are reflected in our religion, culture and government. Whether you believe in one God, many gods or no God at all, Aslan’s work will challenge the way you think about the role of the divine in our everyday lives.

Speaker:

Reza Aslan

Author, God: A Human History; Twitter @rezaaslan

Moderator:

Kirk Hanson

Executive Director, the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

To listen to the audio of “Reza Aslan: Understanding God” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.