World Affairs
Wednesday, January 10 at 2:00 pm
Essential to a free and functioning democracy is an independent press. In times of crisis the media fulfills the vital role of alerting the public to danger, connecting citizens to rescue efforts, or informing the international community to human rights abuses.
Join us for a panel discussion on the importance of an independent press.
Panel:
- Abdalaziz Alhamza, Syrian journalist and activist
- Ben Rattray, CEO, Change.org
- Malika Saada Saar, human rights attorney, Google
- Uzodinma Iweala, CEO, Ventures Africa.