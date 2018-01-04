World Affairs

© 2021 Maine Public
Published January 4, 2018 at 12:04 PM EST

Wednesday, January 10 at 2:00 pm

Essential to a free and functioning democracy is an independent press. In times of crisis the media fulfills the vital role of alerting the public to danger, connecting citizens to rescue efforts, or informing the international community to human rights abuses.

Join us for a panel discussion on the importance of an independent press.

Panel:

  • Abdalaziz Alhamza, Syrian journalist and activist
  • Ben Rattray, CEO, Change.org
  • Malika Saada Saar, human rights attorney, Google
  • Uzodinma Iweala, CEO, Ventures Africa.

