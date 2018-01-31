Monday, February 5 at 2:00 pm

The Trump Administration's Foreign Policy: Back to the Future?

In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has broken with decades of US foreign policy orthodoxies and injected tremendous uncertainty into a world already in flux. What is behind the Administration’s ‘America First’ doctrine, and what does it signal for the future of US global leadership and international cooperation? Stewart Patrick, the James H. Binger senior fellow in global governance and director of the International Institutions and Global Governance program at the Council on Foreign Relations, will discuss the importance of sovereignty in US politics and how the United States can retain its constitutional independence while cooperating with others to dampen the risks of globalization. Patrick's latest book "The Sovereignty Wars: Reconciling America with the World," offers a clear-eyed framing of the sovereignty debate in terms of what is actually at stake, when it's appropriate to make bargains and how to go about doing so.

SPEAKER:

Stewart Patrick

Council on Foreign Relations

MODERATOR:

Jane Wales

CEO, World Affairs and Global Philanthropy Forum; Vice President, The Aspen Institute

