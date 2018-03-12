Wednesday, March 14 at 2:00 pm

U.S. House of Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA): Investigating Russia And Defending Democracy

As President Trump heads into his second year in office, which issues are most critical for California residents and the nation?

Representative Adam Schiff is on the front lines, leading the fight against Russian aggression and defending our democracy both at home and abroad. As the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff has become one of the nation's leading voices on national security and a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s policies.

Now, he’s speaking out about America’s most important foreign policy issues. Join Schiff for a timely and important conversation about keeping America safe and defending freedom around the globe.

Speakers:

Adam Schiff

U.S. Representative for District 28 (D-CA)

In Conversation with the Honorable Ellen Tauscher

Former Representative, California's 10th Congressional District; Former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; Member, Commonwealth Club's Board of Governors

To listen to the audio of Adam Schiff: Investigating Russia And Defending Democracy on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.