Monday, March 26 at 2:00 pm

Rob Malley and Rory Carroll: Venezuela and the Global Hotspots to Watch in 2018

In the first segment, we look at critical areas of conflict around the world, and identify options world leaders have to address them. Rob Malley, CEO of the International Crisis Group, seeks to prevent global crises before they turn deadly, or to help resolve conflicts once they do. He is in conversation with Markos Kounalakis, Visiting Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution.

In the second half, Guardian reporter Rory Carroll shares his perspective on how the once wealthy, oil-rich nation of Venezuela devolved into its current state of economic chaos, first under President Hugo Chavez and now under President Nicolás Maduro. He speaks with Jonathan Visbal, chairman of World Affairs.

To listen to the audio of “Rob Malley and Rory Carroll: Venezuela and the Global Hotspots to Watch in 2018” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.