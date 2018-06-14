Wednesday, June 20 at 2:00 pm

Richard Clarke and Ray Rothrock: Building Digital Resilience: Planning For and Recovering From the Next Cyber Attack

Cybercrime and cyberwarfare are both on the rise. From businesses large and small to national governments, the question is not if they will experience a cyberattack, but when, how much damage will be done and how long the recovery process will be. In this week’s episode, we discuss the cybersecurity landscape and how businesses and governments can most effectively work together to mitigate risks.

Joining World Affairs CEO Jane Wales are digital security experts Ray Rothrock, CEO of RedSeal and author of “Digital Resilience,” and Richard Clarke, former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counterterrorism and most recently, author of “Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes.”

To listen to the audio of “Richard Clarke and Ray Rothrock: Building Digital Resilience: Planning For and Recovering From the Next Cyber Attack” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.