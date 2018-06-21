Thursday, June 28 at 2:00 pm

Elections in Mexico: What a New President Could Mean for US–Mexico Relations

The Mexican national elections will take place on July 1st. A new president could transform Mexico and, in turn, reset North American political and economic relationships.

In this week’s episode, we’ll discuss what’s at stake in the elections, from immigration, to NAFTA, to energy production, and what it could mean for US–Mexico relations.

Arturo Sarukhan, the former Mexican Ambassador to the U.S., and Andrew Selee, Director of the Migration Policy Institute and author of Vanishing Frontiers: The Forces Driving Mexico and the United States Together, are in conversation with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS Newshour.

To listen to the audio of “Elections in Mexico: What a New President Could Mean for US–Mexico Relations” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.