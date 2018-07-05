© 2021 Maine Public
Published July 5, 2018 at 2:16 PM EDT

Tuesday, July 10 at 2:00 pm

Backlash: Europe’s Far Right and Muslim Migration

Populism is sweeping through Europe and it’s changing the political conversation, especially when it comes to Muslim immigration. In some cases these populist movements are also fueling extremist violence against immigrants. In Greece refugee centers have been firebombed. Brexit has emboldened white supremacists in the UK. Finland is forcing many Muslim migrants to return back to the Middle East where they face violence and persecution. But there’s also active resistance to this populism - in courtrooms and on the streets.

To listen to the audio of “Backlash: Europe’s Far Right and Muslim Migration” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.

