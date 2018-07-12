Monday, July 16 at 2:00 pm

North Korea and the Syrian Refugee Crisis: Where Do We Stand and What Solutions are Possible?

On June 12th, President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Despite widespread international news coverage, the state of US-North Korea relations is still shrouded in mystery. In the first part of this week’s episode, Victor Cha, senior adviser and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, discusses what was achieved in the meeting and what to expect going forward.

In the second part of the program, World Affairs CEO Jane Wales talks with Lina Sergie Attar, co-founder and CEO of the Karam Foundation, and Chelsea Handler, celebrated comedian, talk show host and activist, about the need for humanitarian and philanthropic intervention for Syrian refugees.

