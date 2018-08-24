IDEAS From The CBC

Tuesday, August 28 at 2:00 pm

Less work and more leisure: Utopian visions and the future of work

The future of work has become one huge, nerve-wracking question mark. Technology was once believed to be our deliverance. We'd be working shorter hours, and about the only stress we'd have would be to figure out what to do with all our leisure time. But technology hasn't quite delivered on that promise. We're working longer hours, there are fewer jobs and and a lot less job security. Jill Eisen looks at the promise of technology — and how it can lead to a better world.

