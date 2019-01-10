© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Haiti Untold - Public Radio Exchange (PRX)

Published January 10, 2019 at 2:07 PM EST

Thursday, January 17 at 2:00 pm

This month will mark nine years since Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake — one that, by some estimates, killed more than 250,000 people, and one from which the island nation is still working to recover. Haiti Untold takes a deep dive into this Caribbean country, exploring issues of inequality through stories of the people who live in the urban ghettos, the up-market enclaves, and the forgotten countryside.  This documentary takes us much deeper into Haitians’ day-to-day struggles.

To listen to the audio of “Haiti Untold” on Public Radio Exchange (PRX) online, please click HERE.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected