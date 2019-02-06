Monday, February 11 at 2:00 pm

The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World

As democracy declines around the globe and geopolitical competition grows, US sentiment increasingly appears to favor going it alone. But if we abandoned our long-term global commitments, what would happen to the current world order?

Robert Kagan, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author, The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World, discusses the future of American foreign policy with World Affairs CEO Jane Wales.

To listen to the audio of “The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.