Monday, March 4 at 2:00 pm

Why We Need to Talk About Climate Change: The Eighth Annual Stephen H. Schneider Award For Outstanding Climate Science Communication

What makes Dr. Katharine Hayhoe so effective in discussions about climate change? She is an atmospheric scientist and an evangelical Christian who has been called “the best communicator on climate change.”

Join us in presenting Katharine Hayhoe with the eighth annual Stephen Schneider award. Established in honor of Stephen Henry Schneider, one of the founding fathers of climatology who died suddenly in 2010, the $15,000 award recognizes a natural or social scientist who has made extraordinary scientific contributions and communicated that knowledge to a broad public in a clear and compelling fashion.

“For many years, Katharine Hayhoe has been a unique voice in the climate communication world. With her patience, her empathy and her abiding Christian faith, she has been able to reach audiences that other climate scientists have not been able to reach,” says juror Naomi Oreskes, professor of the history of science at Harvard University.

Hayhoe will be joined by fellow scientist Noah Diffenbaugh, professor and senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University. They will be in conversation on communicating climate change in a transparent, engaging and accessible manner.

Speakers:

Katharine Hayhoe

Associate Professor, Public Administration Program, Texas Tech University

Noah Diffenbaugh

Professor and Senior Fellow, Woods Institute for the Environment, Stanford University

Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One

To listen to the audio of “Why We Need to Talk About Climate Change: The Eighth Annual Stephen H. Schneider Award For Outstanding Climate Science Communication” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.