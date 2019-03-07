Climate One

Tuesday, March 12 at 2:00 pm

If Global Warming Exists, Why Is It So Cold Outside?

The world is warming, so why is the Midwest suffering record cold temperatures? How is global warming impacting oceans? What’s the connection between wildfires and climate change?

Climate science is complex, vast, and often difficult to understand. We’ll explain the fundamental basics you’ll need to answer friends and family who ask about climate change—or question if it’s even happening.

A conversation on climate science 101 with communication gurus who will debunk common myths that arise from distortions of accepted science.

Speakers:

David Fenton

Founder, Fenton Communications

Katharine Mach

Senior Research Scientist, Stanford University

Ann Reid

Executive Director, National Center for Science Education

Ben Santer

Climate Scientist, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Source: climateone.org