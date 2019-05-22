Tuesday, May 28 at 2:00 pm

Brains and Losses: The bottom line on aging and financial vulnerability

Billions of dollars are lost to financial scams every year, and seniors are particularly at risk. One widely cited study found that older Americans lose $36 billion a year to elder financial abuse — this includes exploitation, fraud and trust abuse.

Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio and his team explore the evidence for what doctors are calling "Age-Related Financial Vulnerability," changes to the brain that make seniors prime targets for financial fraud. He presents stories of financial fraud victims and their families from across the U.S.

To listen to the audio of “Brains and Losses” on Marketplace Special online, please click HERE.