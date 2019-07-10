Monday, July 15 at 2:00 pm

The Evidence: Vaccination

The World Vaccination Report

Vaccination is considered to be one of the 20th century’s biggest public health successes. But there is a growing reluctance in some countries or cultures to vaccinate.

The Evidence – Vaccination looks at the factors which influence public confidence towards vaccines and examines the attitudes in different countries and includes new data from the Wellcome Global Monitor, where 140,000 people from 140 countries were surveyed.

Shaimaa Khalil looks at the differing viewpoints globally and asks about the role of social media and politics.

Recorded at Wellcome Collection with a live audience we hear about people’s experience, choices and questions about vaccination.

Presenter Shaimaa Khalil asks the panel what has changed, did scientists get too complacent, what role does social media play and would making vaccines compulsory backfire?

Answering these questions are Beate Kampmann, Director of the Vaccine Centre at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Emilie Karafillakis from the Vaccine Confidence Centre, Mario Mosquera-Vasque, a health communication expert with UNICEF who focuses on Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Alberto Giubilini, a philosopher and medical ethicist at the University of Oxford

The Evidence is produced in collaboration with Wellcome Collection.

To listen to the audio of “The Evidence: Vaccination” on BBC Documentary online, please click HERE.