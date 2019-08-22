Thursday, August 29 at 2:00 pm

Adam Savage: My Life as a Maker

Adam Savage is a maker. From his elaborate Comic-Con costumes to a 1,000-shot Nerf gun, he has built thousands of projects as a special effects artist and co-host of the hit TV show “MythBusters.”

Savage will highlight some of his memorable ideas and shares what inspires him to build, make, invent, explore and above all else create.

Savage spent 14 years as the popular co-host of “MythBusters.” He currently stars on Tested.com’s YouTube channel and is the host of “MythBusters Jr.”

Speakers:

Adam Savage

Former Co-Host, “MythBusters”; Author, Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It; Twitter @donttrythis

Kishore Hari

Host, "Inquiring Minds" Podcast

To listen to the audio of “Adam Savage: My Life as a Maker” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.