Drug Use For Grownups

What's wrong with responsible adults using psychoactive drugs in the pursuit of happiness? Nothing, according to Carl Hart, Chair of the Department of Psychology at Columbia University. He is a neuropharmacologist and believes healthy adults have the right to use drugs to enhance their lives as they see fit.

In a compelling lecture in Vancouver in May 2019, Hart challenges our assumptions about drug use, and argues that policies that restrict and punish drug use are fueling the drug crisis in Canada and the United States. The lecture and question and answer session were presented by the University of British Columbia Wall Exchange.

To listen to the audio of “Drug Use For Grownups” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.