Wednesday, September 4 at 2:00 pm

The Art Of The Green Deal

With the Green New Deal, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's vision challenges her own party to move farther and faster on climate action than ever before. Deal co-sponsor Sen. Ed Markey has spent 40 years in Congress and shares similar experiences pushing for bold climate action—not always successfully. How are the insurgent and veteran working together on this ambitious proposal?

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) vigorously supports President Trump—except for when it comes to climate and extreme weather, which have battered his district in the Florida panhandle. Gaetz says climate is a real concern that needs to be addressed through his Green Real Deal, a market-based alternative to the Green New Deal's regulatory approach. Where is the U.S. headed with political action on climate: Green New Deal, Green Real Deal, or no deal at all?

Speakers:

Matt Gaetz

U.S. Representative (R-FL)

Miranda Green

Reporter, The Hill

Ed Markey

U.S. Senator (D-MA)

Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One

To listen to the audio of “The Art Of The Green Deal” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.