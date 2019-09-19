Tuesday, September 24 at 2:00 pm

Science and the Economy: Discourse Disrupters

Can focusing on science and technology transform how Americans think about the economy and the future of the nation's working class? In this episode of Discourse Disrupters, former IMF chief economist Simon Johnson joins host John Donvan for a conversation about his new book, "Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream."

To listen to the audio of “Science and the Economy: Discourse Disrupters” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.