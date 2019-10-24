World Affairs

Tuesday, October 29 at 2:00 pm

US-China Relations: Reflections on a Gathering Storm

Escalating tensions between the US and China, driven by an ongoing trade war, technological competition and unrest in Hong Kong, may have long-term consequences for both countries along with the entire global economy.

David Lampton, fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute at Stanford University and director of China Studies at Johns Hopkins University, joins WorldAffairs co-host Markos Kounalakis to discuss how Beijing and Washington could diffuse the disruptive tensions of this growing rivalry.

