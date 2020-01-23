Impeachment Trial - City Arts & Lectures will be streamed

Thursday, January 30 at 2:00 pm

Mo Rocca

Mo Rocca, humorist, history buff, and a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me!, is fascinated by obituaries. He coined the term "Mobituaries" as a second remembrance for people or things that didn't get a proper one the first time around - from obscure presidents to lawn darts to disco.

Mo Rocca talks with Adam Savage.

To listen to the audio of “Mo Rocca” on City Arts & Lectures online, please click HERE.