2 PM Public Affairs Programs

World Affairs

Published January 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST

Tuesday, February 4 at 2:00 pm

Border Wars: The Stakes of the Trump Administration's Immigration Policy

President Trump made building a border wall between the US and Mexico a cornerstone of his 2016 presidential campaign. Since taking office, he has called for a travel ban on people from Muslim countries.  He has limited the rights of asylum seekers and presided over a family separation crisis at the southern border.

New York Times journalists Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael Shear discuss the decisions and the ideologies shaping US immigration policy with WorldAffairs co-host Markos Kounalakis.

To listen to the audio of “Border Wars: The Stakes of the Trump Administration's Immigration Policy” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.

