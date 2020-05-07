Climate One
Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 pm
Covid-19 And Climate: Economic Impacts
The COVID-19 recession is unfolding at historic speed and depth. New jobless claims reached a record 10 million in just two weeks. Wall Street’s fear gauge closed at an all-time high in mid-March.
Environmentally, though, the shutdown has come with some temporary benefits — decreased travel, cleaner water, a plunging demand for oil. But crashing the economy isn’t exactly a climate solution.
How will the coronavirus recession reshape the economy and prospects for addressing climate in a post-pandemic world? How does this economic crisis compare to others in history?
Speakers:
Kathleen Day
Finance Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University; Author, Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street
Amy Myers Jaffe
Director, Energy Security and Climate Change Program, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
Matt Rogers
Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
To listen to the audio of “Covid-19 And Climate: Economic Impacts” on Climate One online, please click HERE.