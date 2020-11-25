PRX: SAFE SPACE RADIO

Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 pm

Saying Goodbye

How do we prepare to say goodbye at the end of someone's life, and how does that goodbye impact our mental health as we grieve? This hour-long show is about the challenges and benefits of saying a good goodbye. Through stories, we explore different facets of goodbyes, including why so many of us avoid saying goodbye even in the most life-changing moments. We also discuss how initiating a goodbye conversation can make us more emotionally resilient long-term. We combine compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give you the tools you need to start your own difficult conversations.

• A hospice nurse shares lessons he’s learned in his work

• A mom of three faces her own death with clarity and courage

• A poet reflects on saying goodbye after the death of her son

• An expert in childhood loss discusses how families can say their goodbyes

To listen to the audio of “Saying Goodbye” on SAFE SPACE RADIO online, please click HERE.