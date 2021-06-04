Stacey Abrams

In 2018, Stacey Abrams lost her bid to be governor of Georgia. It was a huge disappointment – she was the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee of a major party in the US. It was also unexpected – Abrams won more votes than any Democrat in Georgia’s history. The surprise outcome had much to do with the state’s mismanagement of the election. After she lost, Abrams created the voting rights organization Fair Fight. Since 2018, she’s been instrumental in driving an enormous number of voter registrations in Georgia – those voters were critical in turning Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential election and in electing two Democratic Senators. On May 13, 2021, Stacey Abrams talked to journalist Rebecca Traister about protecting our democracy, and some of her many other pursuits – including writing legal thrillers, including her newest “While Justice Sleeps”.

To listen to the audio of “Stacey Abrams” on City Arts & Lectures, please click HERE.

