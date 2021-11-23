WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL: In Putin’s Shadow

It’s been about 30 years since the fall of the Soviet Union, and in many post-Soviet countries, people are still fighting for basic rights. From Belarus to Central Asia, people still struggle under regimes that flout democratic norms. Unresolved border disputes sometimes lead to devastating wars. Today’s edition of World Affairs examines democracy movements fighting to survive in the shadow of a Russian government that’s determined to consolidate power.

Original air date 11/6/21