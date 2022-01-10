© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year: Relearning How To Eat

Published January 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Monday, December 20, 2022

The third episode in this three-part series from WUNC's Embodied. Intuitive eating is an approach to food and health that encourages releasing external rules and instead tuning into your body’s signals about when, what and how much to eat. In today’s program, we hear from a neuroscientist and two dietitians about the 10 principles of intuitive eating, which include honoring your hunger, making peace with food and gentle nutrition.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected