Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year: Relearning How To Eat
Monday, December 20, 2022
The third episode in this three-part series from WUNC's Embodied. Intuitive eating is an approach to food and health that encourages releasing external rules and instead tuning into your body’s signals about when, what and how much to eat. In today’s program, we hear from a neuroscientist and two dietitians about the 10 principles of intuitive eating, which include honoring your hunger, making peace with food and gentle nutrition.