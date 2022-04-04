Intelligence Squared, U.S.: Are Big Cities Past Their Prime?

New York. Los Angeles. Boston. San Francisco. With mega populations, these urban hubs have long reigned as the nation's economic, social, and cultural capitals. But big cities have also been the hardest hit by the pandemic. Even more, the pandemic has brought economic and social inequality into sharp focus for the nation's lawmakers. Today’s edition of Intelligence Squared asks: will megacities keep their magnetism in the wake of Covid-19? Or are their best days behind them?