City Arts and Lectures: Madeleine Albright

Today’s edition of City Arts and Lectures celebrates the life of Madeleine Albright with an archival conversation from 2008. Madeleine Albright was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1937. She and her family were refugees who fled Nazi invaders, eventually emigrating to the US in 1948. Albright went on to earn 8 academic degrees, including both a master’s and doctorate from Columbia University. Her tenacity and flair for foreign policy led Bill Clinton to appoint her as the first female Secretary of State. Albright died on March 23, 2022, at the age of 84.