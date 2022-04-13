© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Our Greatest Unintended Experiment

Published April 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

For years, scientists, activists, and politicians have tried to warn the world of the potential catastrophic consequences of dumping greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Writer and climate campaigner Alice Bell lays out the history of evolving climate science and our forays into different energy technologies in Our Biggest Experiment: An Epic History of the Climate Crisis. Despite our current emissions trajectory, Bell says there’s still reason to hope.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs