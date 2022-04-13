Climate One: Our Greatest Unintended Experiment
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
For years, scientists, activists, and politicians have tried to warn the world of the potential catastrophic consequences of dumping greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Writer and climate campaigner Alice Bell lays out the history of evolving climate science and our forays into different energy technologies in Our Biggest Experiment: An Epic History of the Climate Crisis. Despite our current emissions trajectory, Bell says there’s still reason to hope.