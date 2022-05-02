Ideas from the CBC: Stealing History: The Looting of Antiquities
For centuries, the looting of cultural artifacts has been a fraught discussion in the art world, and for government institutions. Many of these artifacts were taken from their places of origin during wars and conquests. And while some are repatriated, some never make their way back, and end up on the black market. But what's the real consequence of these lootings, and what do we lose when a cultural artifact is kept away from its place of origin?