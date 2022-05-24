World Affairs Council: Biden’s Ukraine Strategy, At Home and Abroad

As early as November 2021, the Biden administration began to declassify military intelligence about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. As declassified material poured in, the world watched as Russia's war machine creeped towards Kyiv. Despite what seemed imminent the White House and the State Department were under scrutiny because it wasn’t clear whether the strategy of opening the information floodgates would disrupt Moscow’s actions by revealing them in advance. On this week’s episode, World Affairs explores President Biden’s Ukraine strategy with US State Department Counselor, Derek Chollet.