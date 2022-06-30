Intelligence Squared, U.S.: Debate Like a World Champion: A Conversation with Bo Seo, Harvard Debate Coach & Global Debate Champion
Thursday, June 30, 2022
What's it take to debate like a champion? How can you engage so that people will listen? On today’s Intelligence Squared, we sit down with Bo Seo to examine debate through the lens of education, politics, and the future of democracy. One of the most recognized figures in the debate community, Bo has won both the World Schools Debating Championship and the World Universities Debating Championship, and has since been writing for The New York Times and The Atlantic.