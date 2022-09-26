Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Christopher Miller entitled “Warnings About America's Most Dangerous Enemies.” Miller served as the Acting Secretary of Defense from November 2020 to January 2021 and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center from August to November 2020. Earlier in 2020, Miller was Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict. He also previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism.

Listen Here: Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations featuring Christopher Miller