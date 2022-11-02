Intelligence Squared, U.S.: Do Unions Work For The Economy?

Unions may be on the verge of a resurgence. After decades of decline, workers are organizing at well-known companies, like Starbucks, Amazon, and Google, at a pace not seen since the 1930s. Recent polling shows public support for labor unions has climbed to 71%, its highest level since 1965. But some argue that unions actually hurt workers and the economy under the guise of supporting both. Union dues sap salaries, they say, and can actually increase unemployment. With this context we debate the question: Do Unions Work For The Economy?