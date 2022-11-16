Pledge Code Switch and Life Kit Fundraiser Fall 2022: Fatherhood and Giving Feedback
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
On Code Switch: Gene and Hari are both new fathers, and their kids will have very different identities and experiences than their own. On Life Kit: Julia speaks with LifeLabs learning director Massella Dukuly, who understands that the simple act of giving somebody feedback can be terrifying. Her job as director of learning and development at LifeLabs Learning is to teach people how to give good feedback.