City Arts and Lectures: Jemele Hill in Conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

Journalist Jemele Hill is an award–winning former co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter and a contributing writer for the Atlantic, where she covers the intersection of sports, race, politics, and culture. In her new memoir Uphill, Hill shares the story of her work, the women of her family, and her complicated relationship with God. In this episode of City Arts and Lectures, Hill is in conversation with acclaimed author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.